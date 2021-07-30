Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $747.51 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) will post sales of $747.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valvoline’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $736.93 million and the highest is $761.60 million. Valvoline posted sales of $516.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Valvoline.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 317.87% and a net margin of 13.32%. Valvoline’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

VVV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at $937,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,700,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Valvoline by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 37,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VVV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.86. 6,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,590. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.45. Valvoline has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $34.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valvoline (VVV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.