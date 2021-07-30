Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,104 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 304.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 501,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,432,000 after buying an additional 377,426 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 61,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.55. 115,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592,925. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.64. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

