Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Boosted by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

VYM opened at $105.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.49. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $108.71.

