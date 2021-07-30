Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, a drop of 72.0% from the June 30th total of 318,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $88.16 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $69.11 and a 1-year high of $89.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.427 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

