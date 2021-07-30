Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,611 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 25,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV opened at $82.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.26. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

