Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 25,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.37. 2,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,902,940. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.26. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

