Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,741 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 3.3% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $53,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,895,771. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.87. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $89.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

