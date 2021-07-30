Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,738 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 6.8% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $24,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.07. The company had a trading volume of 129,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,115. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $142.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.53.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

