Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxart, Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. The company’s vaccines are administered using convenient room temperature-stable tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate risk of needle-stick injury. Its development programs are oral tablet vaccines designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus. Vaxart, Inc., formerly known as Aviragen Therapeutics, is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

Get Vaxart alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VXRT. Piper Sandler started coverage on Vaxart in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Vaxart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vaxart presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.52. Vaxart has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The firm has a market cap of $940.24 million, a P/E ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 0.29.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 2,844.24% and a negative return on equity of 39.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. The firm’s revenue was down 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vaxart will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $380,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,664. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $713,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,355 shares of company stock worth $1,107,840. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXRT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vaxart by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 132,179 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vaxart by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 178,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 44,989 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vaxart by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,806 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 735,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 26,115 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Vaxart by 1,661.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 323,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 305,331 shares during the last quarter. 26.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxart (VXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.