Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Venture stock remained flat at $$69.00 during trading on Friday. 29 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448. Venture has a 12-month low of $65.94 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.49.
Venture Company Profile
Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Venture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.