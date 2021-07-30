Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Venture stock remained flat at $$69.00 during trading on Friday. 29 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448. Venture has a 12-month low of $65.94 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.49.

Venture Company Profile

Venture Corporation Limited provides technology solutions, products, and services in Singapore, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Manufacturing & Design Solutions, and Technology Products & Design Solutions segments. It engages in the design, manufacture, assemble, installation, and distribution of electronic, and other computer products and peripherals; manufacture and sale of terminal units; development and marketing of color imaging products for label printing; and research and development of biotechnology, life and medical science products.

