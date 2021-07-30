Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $55.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $39.23 on Friday. Veracyte has a 52-week low of $28.82 and a 52-week high of $86.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.66 and a beta of 0.73.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $173,906.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,414.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $314,475.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,459.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,883 shares of company stock worth $702,073 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at $160,015,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,691,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,062 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,146,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,351,000 after purchasing an additional 865,112 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 689.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 981,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,750,000 after purchasing an additional 857,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth $39,716,000.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

