Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $266,000 Investment in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 4,617.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 292.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $3,222,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $317,410.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 877,884 shares in the company, valued at $39,390,655.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 350,903 shares of company stock worth $19,561,020 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DT opened at $63.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 245.04, a P/E/G ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.51. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

