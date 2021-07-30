Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,000 PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth $133,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCT. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

In other news, insider Melissa Westerman bought 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.47 per share, for a total transaction of $199,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Michael E. Dee purchased 2,936 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $50,000.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,936 shares in the company, valued at $50,000.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

NYSE PCT opened at $15.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.41.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26). On average, analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

