Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $258,000 Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 11.0% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $140.10 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $74.29 and a 12 month high of $140.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.35.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $145.51 million during the quarter.

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total transaction of $203,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,844,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,729. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $5,483,730 over the last three months. 49.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

