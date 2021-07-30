Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Dover by 83.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 83.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $165.11 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $101.54 and a 52-week high of $166.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.75.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.