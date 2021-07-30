Verity & Verity LLC Decreases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Verity & Verity LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USB stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $56.39. The company had a trading volume of 46,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,993,952. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.82. The company has a market capitalization of $84.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Compass Point upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.23.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $2,149,324.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,264.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

