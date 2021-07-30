Verity & Verity LLC Sells 125 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Verity & Verity LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 605 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 107.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 14.4% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 50.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $8.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $685.50. The stock had a trading volume of 209,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,652,611. The company has a market cap of $678.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 677.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.00 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $638.36.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $647.84 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 price target (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $540.52.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total transaction of $6,440,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,598 shares in the company, valued at $39,028,747.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,425 shares of company stock valued at $16,178,254 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

