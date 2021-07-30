Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 74.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,200 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,186,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,784 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,508,809 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $968,908,000 after acquiring an additional 342,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941,186 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $844,607,000 after acquiring an additional 54,343 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,856,616 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $613,858,000 after buying an additional 222,507 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $654,975,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on VRTX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.10.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

VRTX opened at $200.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.66. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $185.32 and a one year high of $283.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

