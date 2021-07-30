VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of VIA optronics stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.09. 1,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,780. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.14. VIA optronics has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.59.
VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. VIA optronics had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $49.79 million for the quarter.
About VIA optronics
VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.
