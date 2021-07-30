VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of VIA optronics stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.09. 1,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,780. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.14. VIA optronics has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. VIA optronics had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $49.79 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in VIA optronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VIA optronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,264,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in VIA optronics by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 420,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after buying an additional 253,990 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VIA optronics by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 634,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after buying an additional 94,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in VIA optronics by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 895,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,576,000 after purchasing an additional 322,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

About VIA optronics

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

