VIG (VIG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $492.00

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIG has a total market cap of $868,589.71 and approximately $492.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VIG has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000096 BTC.
- TheToken.Network (TTN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $4,792.81 or 0.14354297 BTC.
- Psychic (PSY) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Echoin (EC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- CircleSwap (CIR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000921 BTC.
VIG Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “
Buying and Selling VIG
