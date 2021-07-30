Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $30.15 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up approximately 2.4% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $30,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 42,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,371,000 after buying an additional 26,233 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 759.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth $1,564,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in ASML by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ASML. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $704.50.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $6.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $758.80. 11,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,368. The business’s 50 day moving average is $694.15. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $343.25 and a fifty-two week high of $767.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $318.55 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.