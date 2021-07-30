Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 1,958 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up about 2.0% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $24,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN traded up $7.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $306.98. The stock had a trading volume of 49,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,284. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $293.00. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $305.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 51.52%.

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.00.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

