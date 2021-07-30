Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 9.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 32.3% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.12. 24,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,647. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The firm has a market cap of $88.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,327 shares of company stock worth $1,664,058. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.40.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

