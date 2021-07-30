Virtu Financial LLC Has $587,000 Stock Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 125.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,624,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669,449 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,473,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,953,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,568.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 679,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after acquiring an additional 638,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5,371.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 438,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,638,000 after acquiring an additional 430,117 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

Shares of ADPT opened at $36.61 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 0.28.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. The business had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $172,597.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $166,640.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,077 shares in the company, valued at $643,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,629 shares of company stock worth $4,826,411. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

