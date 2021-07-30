Virtu Financial LLC Increases Stake in Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) by 310.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,854 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Ayro were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AYRO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ayro by 390.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 201,348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Ayro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ayro by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,926 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Ayro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ayro in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 22.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ayro alerts:

AYRO opened at $4.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 3.99. Ayro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.89.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter. Ayro had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 650.18%.

In related news, CEO Rodney C. Jr. Keller sold 37,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $190,647.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,167 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,126.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney C. Jr. Keller sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 286,788 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,267. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Ayro Profile

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Ayro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.