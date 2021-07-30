Virtu Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 145.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,970 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rite Aid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of RAD opened at $15.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $841.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Rite Aid Co. has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $32.48.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

