Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $596,000 Investment in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 472,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $6.25.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 21.16%. Analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

