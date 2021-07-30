Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 42.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 112.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 15.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 33.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 58.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NuStar Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.

NYSE:NS opened at $17.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $20.73.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $361.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.71 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 280.70%.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

