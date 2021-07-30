Virtu Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) by 1,623.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,740 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Enveric Biosciences worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Enveric Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enveric Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Enveric Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Enveric Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enveric Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVB opened at $1.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23. Enveric Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $15.04.

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Enveric Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Enveric Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Enveric Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc develops cannabinoid medicines and combination therapies. It is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavouring to enhance the lives of those who are adversely affected by the side effects of Cancer Treatments. The firm is testing natural compounds, starting with cannabinoids to provide patients and clinicians with novel prescription medicines to serve these unmet medical needs.

