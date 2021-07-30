Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VIST. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vista Oil & Gas from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:VIST opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Vista Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87. The company has a market cap of $421.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 3.43.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIST. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $3,623,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 929.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,199,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,122 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 1,236.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 511,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 473,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 733.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 312,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 675.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 140,650 shares during the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

