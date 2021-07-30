Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €295.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($288.24) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €259.88 ($305.74).

ETR:VOW3 opened at €207.05 ($243.59) on Thursday. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 52 week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €218.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion and a PE ratio of 9.15.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

