Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 54,207 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,086 shares of the airline’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the airline’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 830 shares of the airline’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the airline’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the airline’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUV opened at $51.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.26. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.28.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

