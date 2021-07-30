Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 461.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 105,875 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Radius Health were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Radius Health in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Radius Health in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Radius Health by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Radius Health by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Radius Health by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter.

Get Radius Health alerts:

RDUS stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. Radius Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $714.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.17.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.28 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.