Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 262,459 SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 262,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 23.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $16.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -802.00 and a beta of 1.74.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 1.07%. As a group, analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

In other SITE Centers news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 23,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $345,793.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $142,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,949.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,624 shares of company stock worth $2,113,641. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SITC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.41.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.