Voloridge Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,527 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Insperity by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Insperity by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $442,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,189.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,600 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $1,435,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,647.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,658 shares of company stock worth $4,623,341 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.90.

NSP opened at $98.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $99.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Insperity’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

