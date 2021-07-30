Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,345,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $713,012,000 after purchasing an additional 148,342 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,066,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $409,017,000 after purchasing an additional 48,466 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 41.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,936,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $258,438,000 after purchasing an additional 567,789 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 14.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,686,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,936,000 after purchasing an additional 208,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,440,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $192,146,000 after purchasing an additional 92,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

NYSE:UHS opened at $158.97 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $99.47 and a one year high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.41.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UHS. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.08.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $403,067.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,828. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.