Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 122,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GRBK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the first quarter worth $32,161,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 26.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,390,000 after acquiring an additional 821,247 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the first quarter worth $10,035,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 1,573.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 338,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 317,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the first quarter worth $6,232,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on GRBK. B. Riley raised their target price on Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Brick Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

GRBK opened at $25.03 on Friday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $28.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 6.51.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.68 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 12.41%. Research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Harry Brandler bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,663.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Farris bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.73 per share, with a total value of $95,466.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 140,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,020.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.