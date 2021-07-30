Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $3.23 Million Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 23,443 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in PTC by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PTC by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at $1,090,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PTC by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in PTC by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $133.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.36 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. As a group, analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

PTC Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

