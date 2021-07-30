Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 98.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,525,106 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vonage were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Jana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vonage in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,597,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Vonage by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 4,697,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,523,000 after buying an additional 473,353 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vonage by 0.6% during the first quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 5,538,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,459,000 after acquiring an additional 34,827 shares during the period. One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vonage in the first quarter valued at $8,038,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Vonage during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Vonage alerts:

Shares of VG stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.72. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $15.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VG shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Vonage in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.72.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.