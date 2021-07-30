Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,010.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $43.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $29.79 and a 52-week high of $50.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.79%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

