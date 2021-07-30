Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,057 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $8,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 46.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,132,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $708,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,841 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,908,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,891,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,534 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,827,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 77.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,221,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,756,000 after acquiring an additional 531,442 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VOYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.93.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $64.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.10. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $70.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $195,750.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,889 shares of company stock valued at $588,430. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

