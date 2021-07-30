Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stake Lowered by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited reduced its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,174 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMC opened at $182.61 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $114.83 and a 12-month high of $194.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.20.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.64.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

