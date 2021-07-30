Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $14,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,862,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,548,000 after acquiring an additional 342,638 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 739,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,026,000 after acquiring an additional 20,078 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 507,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 54,104 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,977,000 after acquiring an additional 39,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE:WD opened at $104.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.17. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.03 and a 1-year high of $114.77. The company has a current ratio of 206.85, a quick ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 24.01%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

