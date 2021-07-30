Warburg Research Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €84.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NEM has been the subject of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €67.23 ($79.09).

Get Nemetschek alerts:

ETR:NEM opened at €74.56 ($87.72) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €64.51. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a twelve month high of €72.14 ($84.87).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.