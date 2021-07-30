Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Stock Holdings Reduced by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lowered its position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 9.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,924 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,905 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAFD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Washington Federal in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,693,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Washington Federal by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,863,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,785,000 after purchasing an additional 597,517 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Washington Federal by 162.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 433,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 268,342 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Washington Federal by 30.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,096,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,779,000 after purchasing an additional 258,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Washington Federal by 35.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 667,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,554,000 after purchasing an additional 173,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

WAFD opened at $32.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.22. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $141.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.97 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 25.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

