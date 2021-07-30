Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Announces Earnings Results

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 6.46%.

NYSE WRE traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.20. 17,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,413. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.21. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

WRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.