Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Up to $4.28

Shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.28, but opened at $4.62. Waterdrop shares last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 4,458 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on WDH. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Waterdrop in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.80 price target on the stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $134.83 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

