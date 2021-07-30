Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG) Insider Grenville Turner Buys 87,000 Shares of Stock

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG) insider Grenville Turner bought 87,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, with a total value of £200,100 ($261,431.93).

LON WJG opened at GBX 232 ($3.03) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £594.30 million and a PE ratio of 29.37. Watkin Jones Plc has a one year low of GBX 125.92 ($1.65) and a one year high of GBX 248 ($3.24). The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 221.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Watkin Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.93%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 261 ($3.41) target price on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 278 ($3.63) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Friday, May 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 278 ($3.63) target price on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 273.40 ($3.57).

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

