Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG) Insider Grenville Turner Buys 87,000 Shares of Stock

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG) insider Grenville Turner bought 87,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, with a total value of £200,100 ($261,431.93).
LON WJG opened at GBX 232 ($3.03) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £594.30 million and a PE ratio of 29.37. Watkin Jones Plc has a one year low of GBX 125.92 ($1.65) and a one year high of GBX 248 ($3.24). The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 221.97.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Watkin Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.93%.
Watkin Jones Company Profile
Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.
