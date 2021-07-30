WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Takes $2.31 Million Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 2.0% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 612.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 173,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,795,000 after buying an additional 148,776 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $257,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.45. 4,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,942. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $148.55 and a one year high of $207.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.07.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

