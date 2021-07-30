WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,234 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,000. Applied Materials accounts for about 2.5% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $1,096,543,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $403,729,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 219.1% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,080,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,305 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $255,171,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,260 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $10,433,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 318,671 shares of company stock valued at $44,492,295. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen upped their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $137.65. 293,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,912,934. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $125.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

